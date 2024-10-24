Veterans treated to an outing by Oglesby Elks

Oglesby Elks recently hosted veterans and staff from the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle to a tour of Camp Aramoni and a lunch at the camp’s Bricks and Stone Venue. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

A group of veterans and staff from the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle recently was treated to a tour of Camp Aramoni and lunch at the camp’s Bricks and Stone Venue.

This was the second veterans outing sponsored by the Oglesby Elks this year. A short history of the former brick company property and the restoration of the property was presented. Each veteran also received a Camp Aramoni shirt.

The outing was made possible using an Illinois Elks Association Freedom Grant. The Oglesby Elks Lodge is committed to supporting the vets at the La Salle home as well as nationwide.