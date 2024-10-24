Streator Salvation Army Christmas sign-ups to begin in November

The Streator Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas assistance program from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas assistance program from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27.

Sign-ups will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St. Those unable to attend during these hours can call 815-672-2746 to schedule an appointment.

To apply, individuals must provide several documents, including a medical card or proof of income for one month, a picture ID and a utility bill that verifies residency in Streator.

Participants will be eligible for gifts for children ages 13 to 17, as well as vouchers to Kroger for seniors ages 55 and older. Additionally, low-income families can receive food assistance at The Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact The Streator Salvation Army at 815-672-2746 or visit The Salvation Army Streator 360 Life Center Facebook page.