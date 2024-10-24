Somonauk, Sandwich suffer girls volleyball defeats : The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Aurora Christian 2, Somonauk 0: At Aurora, the visiting Bobcats were dealt the road defeat 25-21, 25-12 to slip to 12-10 on the season.

Leaders for Somonauk included Ady Werner (five kills, seven digs) and Addie Britt (eight assists, seven service points).

Marengo 2, Sandwich 1: At Marengo, the visiting Indians were defeated 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 in falling to 15-16 overall and 6-8 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Jessica Ramey with 19 assists, 10 digs and 14 service points, Bella Isadore with 11 digs and Brooklyn Marks with 14 digs and 11 points paced Sandwich.