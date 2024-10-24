Neponset wins 69th annual Malden Invitational

Neponset captured the 69th annual Malden Invitational championship. Team members are (front row, from left) Levi Hoopes, Lucas Blades, Jase Blake, Mikey Guzman and Taelur Gill; and (back row) Garret Hargis, Warren Mott, Nolan Aldrich, Xavi Arjon, Easton Blake, Gabriel Thumma, Bryson Williams, and Coach John Blake and Colt Blake (manager). (Photo provided by Chelsea Blake)

MALDEN - The Blake family and the Neponset Bobcats have a long-tradition in the annual Malden Invitational grade school boys basketball tournament dating back to 1986.

They added to their tournament history capturing the 69th annual tournament championship this year, finishing 2-1 in a highly-contested field with each team losing at least once. The Bobcats finished 2-1 followed by Princeton Christian Academy (2-1), third-place Ohio (1-2) and fourth-place Malden (1-2).

Former Malden coach Lloyd Johnson invited former Neponset coach Tom Blake to join the tournament during a spring track meet in 1986. The Bobcats have been in the tournament ever since.

There have been three generations of the Blake family involved in Neponset Bobcats basketball. Picture are past Coach Tom Blake (from left), Chelsea Blake (mom), Jase Blake, Easton Blake, Colt Blake (coach/manager), Coach John Blake, and Crystal Blake (grandma). (Photo provided by Chelsea Blake)

Three generations of the Blake family have been involved in the tournament and Bobcats basketball, starting with Tom Blake, his sons, Dustin and John, who made the all-tournament team, and his nephew, Brad, son of former Neponset Lady Zephrys coach Chuck Blake.

John Blake has come full circle as the Bobcats coach for several years, and his two sons, Easton and Jase are both members of the Bobcats team with their younger brother, Colt, serving as manager.

The Blakes feel it has been a great experience starting the season at Malden every year.

Selected to the 2024 Malden All-Tournament Team were Easton Blake and Xavi Arjon of Neponset, Matthew Bohms and Joseph Perez of Malden and Julian Mucha of Princeton Christian Academy.

Malden won the Cheerleading Competition Championship with the All-American Cheerleaders selection going to Austyn Britton and Charleigh Philbrook from Ohio and Krishlyn Lanham and Quinnlyn Peach from Malden.

Selected to the 2024 Malden All-Tournament Team are from left to right Easton Blake and Xavi Arjon of Neponset, Matthew Bohms and Joseph Perez of Malden and Julian Mucha of Princeton Christian Academy. (Photo provided by Malden Grade School)