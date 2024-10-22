OSF adds APRN to obstetrics, gynecology team in Ottawa, Peru

OSF HealthCare welcomed Katie Marshall, APRN, to its obstetrics and gynecology team, bringing enhanced women’s health and midwifery services to Ottawa and the surrounding areas, the hospital said in a news release Monday. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

OSF HealthCare welcomed Katie Marshall, APRN, to its obstetrics and gynecology team, bringing enhanced women’s health and midwifery services to Ottawa and the surrounding areas, the hospital said in a news release Monday.

Marshall will provide care at OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology in Ottawa and Peru. With a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati and board certification from the American Midwifery Certification Board, Marshall offers expert care in obstetrics, gynecology and midwifery, ensuring high-quality, personalized services for patients, OSF said in a news release.

To schedule an appointment with Marshall or any member of the OSF obstetrics and gynecology team, patients can call 815-431-0435.