Streator Salvation Army to host coat giveaway

The Streator Salvation Army will host a coat giveaway on from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25, at the Salvation Army 360 Life Center of Streator, 126 S. Bloomington St.

Sponsored by the Streator Rotary Club, the event looks to provide winter clothing to those in need as temperatures begin to drop in Illinois.

Community members were encouraged to donate used coats and blankets before the past deadline, but donations still can be dropped off at the Salvation Army during regular hours.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 815-672-2746 or visit The Salvation Army Streator 360 Life Center Facebook page.