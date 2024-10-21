Setting 2025 farmland cash rent to be addressed at Farmland Owners Conference

Average cash rents published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture have shown significant increases because of above-average farming returns from 2020 to 2022. (Scott Anderson)

With 2024 returns projected to be the lowest since 2000, landowners are concerned about setting cash rents for 2025. Cash rents always have a great degree of variability because of factors such as soil productivity, drainage, field size, land access and the relationship between the landowner and tenant. Navigating this variability in a year with such low returns can be incredibly challenging.

To help landowners navigate these challenges the University of Illinois Extension is offering the 2024 Farmland Owners Conference. This one-day event, designed to empower current and future farmland owners, will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25, at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby.

“There is a lot that goes into owning farmland, even if you are not the one working the land. Landowners face their own unique set of challenges and opportunities,” said Emily Hansen, agriculture educator and conference co-organizer in a news release. “This conference aims to provide landowners with proven, research-based information so they can make informed decisions about their land and its future.”

The 2024 Farmland Owners Conference agenda will cover:

Negotiating cash rent

Understanding current land values and appraisals

Soil fertility – protecting your investment

Solar energy on your land

Maintaining profits while protecting the environment

Types of insurance you need for your farm

Navigating Farm Service Agency forms and requirements

Estate planning

Organic production

The conference offers a valuable opportunity for landowners to connect with industry professionals, peers and potential partners. Attendees will walk away with the knowledge they need to best manage and maintain their land, work with their tenants/farmers and plan for the future legacy of their land.

Registration fee of $65 includes lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

Visit go.illinois.edu/Landowner2024 to register.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.