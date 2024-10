County Highway 8, also known as North 2401st Road or the Deer Park blacktop, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, Oct. 28. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The La Salle County Highway Department said in a Tuesday news release that the culvert, located 0.25 miles west of County Highway 57 (East 13th Road) on the South Ottawa-Farm Ridge townships line, will take about two months to replace, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.