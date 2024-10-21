Route 29 in Putnam to be opened after 4 p.m. Monday

Route 29 is scheduled to open 4 p.m. Monday after it was shut down for a partial collapse of a grain silo at the River Valley Coop Grain Elevator in Putnam, Putnam County Sheriff Josh Boedigheimer said. (Scott Anderson)

Route 29 was shut down from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 15 to the grain silo structure failure. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Fire Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, Senachwine Township and Ameren responded to the scene. Route 29 was closed from Route 18 to the Interstate 180/Route 29/Kentville intersection.

“There’s two grain silos that are older, and then there’s a grain leg that goes up through the middle of them,” Putnam County Sheriff Josh Boedigheimer said on Oct. 17. “They have to remove the grain leg, but they’re in the process of moving the silos – so that process hasn’t started yet.”

River Valley Coop did not return requests for comment on the grain silo collapse.

A grain silo buckles on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, from a partial collapse of Oct. 15 at the River Valley Coop Grain Elevator in Putnam. (Scott Anderson)