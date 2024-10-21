Bloomington Street house in Streator set for demolition

The house at 1513 N. Bloomington St. in Streator is set to be demolished as part of the city’s 2024 demolition projects, which looks to remove unsafe buildings. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council awarded a demolition contract for 1513 N. Bloomington St. to Feken Excavating Inc. and work is underway to prepare the property.

Feken submitted the lowest bid of $19,000.

This demolition is part of Streator’s efforts to remove unsafe buildings in accordance with the Illinois Municipal Code. The council passed the resolution during Wednesday night’s meeting, allowing the city to proceed with the contract after the necessary property posting period.

City engineer Jeremy Palm said Streator Elementary School District 44 will cover the cost of the demolition, while the city manages the project. The property then will be transferred to the district after demolition.

Palm said last week the process could begin as soon as the weekend, as the city aims to clear the tree growth and vegetation surrounding the property before demolition.

For information, residents can visit the Community Development Department on Streator’s website or contact Palm at 815-672-2517, ext. 1236, or j.palm@cityofstreator.org.