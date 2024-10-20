Sundara Weber, Sandwich girls win KRC cross country meet: The Times Saturday Roundup

Sundara Weber of Sandwich won the Naperville North Twilight Cross Country Invitational earlier this season in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

Girls cross county

Weber, Sandwich win KRC meet: At Milky Way Park in Harvard, the Indians (35 points) — behind winning runner Sundara Weber (17:14.78) — won the title of the Kishwaukee River Conference meet, edging out runner-up Woodstock (38) on Saturday.

Also placing in the top-20 for Sandwich were Joanna Rivera (4th, 19:53.47), Erin Lissman (6th, 20:14.45), Karlee Henkins (15th, 21:38.03) and Emily Urbanski (16th, 21:40.33).

Ottawa girls place 2nd at I-8 Conference meet: At Kishwaukee College in Malta, the Pirates — led by an eighth-place finish by Shaylen Quinn (19:54.6) and ninth-place finish by Georgia Kirkpatrick (19:57) — placed second behind champion Morris (29) and ahead of third-place Kaneland (66) with 65 points at the Interstate 8 Conference meet.

Ottawa also had top-25 finishes from Addyson Miller (14th, 20:42.2), Makenzie Blazys (16th, 21:21.1), Ailey Harstad (18th, 21:46.8), Sophia Hart (20th, 22:06.5) and Sam Ruiz (22nd, 22:10.6).

Streator finishes 5th at ICE meet: At the Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs (112 points) finished behind champion Herscher (33), Manteno (47), Lisle (74) and Peotone (97) at the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet.

Sophia Nasvytis (20th, 22:48.7), Giselle Guadarrama (23rd, 23:32.01) and Katherine Pierce (30th, 24:54.34) all finished in the top-30 for Streator.

Fieldcrest’s Gochanour 21st, Schumacher 23rd at HOIC meet: At Lower Lake Park in Eureka, the Knights’ Macy Gochanour (21:57.19) placed 21st and Hannah Schumacher (22:06.7) 23rd at the Heart of Illinois Conference meet.

Boys cross county

Sandwich finishes runner-up at KRC meet: At Milky Way Park in Harvard, the Indians (77 points) finished second behind champion Woodstock (77) but ahead of third-place Marengo (91).

Alex Walsh (11th, 17:11.76), Logan Trigg (12th, 17:24.30), Alan Parkison (14th, 17:32.74), Josh Schaefers (16th, 17:40.54) and Nolan Minard (18:22.66) were the top placers for Sandwich.

Ottawa boys place 6th at I-8 Conference meet: At Kishwaukee College in Malta, the Pirates scored 156 points to finish sixth behind champion Kaneland (32) and runner-up Morris (47) at the Interstate 8 Conference meet.

Lucas Farabaugh (24th, 17:08.1), Kaleb Nimke (26th, 17:19) and Grant Smithmeyer (30th, 18:12.3) were the top-3 finishers for Ottawa.

Streator finishes 4th at ICE meet: At the Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs (85 points) finished behind champion Herscher (16), Peotone (66) and Lisle (72) at the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet.

Chase Lane (22nd, 19:22.71), Cian Reed (25th, 19:39.17), Chance Robart (27th, 19:53.29), Ted Neuman (28th, 19:54.77), Gabe Gutierrez (31st, 20:11.14) and Andrew Warwick (34th, 20:29.45) all finished in the top 35 for Streator.

Fieldcrest’s Krischel 10th at HOIC meet: At Lower Lake Park in Eureka, the Knights’ Caleb Krischel (16:20.3) placed 10th, while Nathan Buchanan (19:35.09) finished 36th and Rylan Vallazza (20:59.66) 40th at the Heart of Illinois Conference meet.

Girls golf

Fieldcrest’s Schultz finishes up play at 1A state tournament: At Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Knights senior Jessica Schultz finished tied for 30th in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

Schultz shot a 14-over-par 86 in Saturday’s second round to finish with a two-day score of 170.

Girls volleyball

Streator competes at Mendota: At the Mendota Tournament, the Bulldogs tied with Annawan (26-24, 23-25), Mendota (15-25, 25-19) and Winnebago (28-26, 21-25) in pool play before falling to Peoria Christian 25-20, 17-25, 22-25.

On the day, Streator (12-13-5) was led by Aubrey Jacobs (30 kills, two aces, 34 assists, 23 digs, six blocks), Sonia Proksa (20 kills, 11 aces, 22 digs, three blocks), Emma Rambo (16 kills, two aces, 37 assists, 21 digs, five blocks), Shaelyn Groesbeck (20 kills, two aces, 12 digs), Sophia Snow (eight kills, eight blocks), Maddy Martin (four aces) and Maiya Lansford (61 digs).

Sandwich wins title at Lady Lion Invite: At LaMoille, the Indians (15-14) defeated DePue (25-11, 25-12), Galva (25-23, 25-21) and Ashton-Franklin Center twice (25-10, 25-21; 25-8, 25-14) to win the championship of the Lady Lion Invite.

Sandwich was paced in the tournament by Jordan Bauer (27 kills), Jessica Ramey (70 assists, 16 digs), Londyn Scott (22 kills), Alayla Harris (eight kills, seven blocks), Liza Goodbred (nine aces, eight kills) and Brooklyn Marks (13 aces, 20 digs).

Newark places 4th at Bradley-Bourbonnais: At the Moldenhauer Classic, the Norsemen defeated St. Joseph-Ogden (25-23, 25-16) and Rock Island (25-21, 23-25, 15-12) before falling to Belleville West (25-15, 25-17) in the semifinals and Wilmington (11-25, 25-21, 15-9) in the third-place match.

On the day, Newark was led by all-tournament selections Addison Ness (27 kills, 24 digs) and Adrianna Larsen (31 kills, 30 digs), as well as Taylor Jeffers (78 assists) and Elle Norquist (38 digs).

Boys soccer

Princeton 3, Serena 0: At Serena, the Huskers (5-14-2) had their season end in the loss to the Tigers in the semifinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional.