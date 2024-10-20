October 20, 2024
Streator library to hand out books during downtown trick-or-treating

Friends of the Library to sponsor giveaway

By Derek Barichello
The Streator Public Library will be passing out free books from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, to downtown trick-or-treaters.

The giveaway is hosted by the Friends of the Library.

Additionally, the library will have a candy scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 21. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21: Arts and crafts, newborns to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Little’s Art Time, newborns to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Candy story time, children 5-plus and younger. Sweet treats and sweet reads planned.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23: Worst Crimes to Happen, 16 and older. A discussion about heinous crimes.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Playful Pages, newborns to 4-plus, children. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: “Scary stories to tell in the dark” Book Club, teens/adults. Club designed for horror fans.

1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Tech Talk, public. An open opportunity for patrons to come in and ask tech-based questions to tech-savvy people.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Painting Academy, teens/adults. The library invites patrons to a night full of colors.

