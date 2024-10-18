October 18, 2024
Sheffield man charged with leaving threatening message to DCFS in Ottawa

Jones to appear Monday for detention hearing, faces felony charges

By Tom Collins
David E. Jones

David E. Jones (Photo provided by La Salle )

A Sheffield man faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly threatening a shooting at a government office in Ottawa.

David E. Jones, 42, is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with three felonies led by intimidation and threatening a public official, Class 3 felonies carrying extended prison terms of two to 10 years because of his criminal history. He also is charged with harassment by telephone, a Class 4 felony carrying an extended term of one to six years.

Jones was awaiting a medical evaluation Friday and expected to appear Monday for a detention hearing. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to deny Jones pretrial release and have him held in the La Salle County Jail pending trial.

According to court records, Jones placed a Sept. 3 call to the Ottawa office of the Department of Children and Family Services and left a message saying: “You guys are worthless, and if anything happens to my kids, I’m going to open fire on DCFS headquarters.”

Jones, according to court records, sat for a police interview and admitted to leaving the message but denied planning to carry out the threat. Jones further said he had no access to firearms because he was a convicted felon, having served four prison terms in the Department of Corrections for felonies in Bureau and Johnson counties.

A warrant was issued within two weeks of the threats, and Jones was taken into custody Friday morning.

