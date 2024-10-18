Sheffield man charged with leaving threatening message to DCFS in Ottawa

A Sheffield man faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly threatening a shooting at a government office in Ottawa.

David E. Jones, 42, is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with three felonies led by intimidation and threatening a public official, Class 3 felonies carrying extended prison terms of two to 10 years because of his criminal history. He also is charged with harassment by telephone, a Class 4 felony carrying an extended term of one to six years.

Jones was awaiting a medical evaluation Friday and expected to appear Monday for a detention hearing. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to deny Jones pretrial release and have him held in the La Salle County Jail pending trial.

According to court records, Jones placed a Sept. 3 call to the Ottawa office of the Department of Children and Family Services and left a message saying: “You guys are worthless, and if anything happens to my kids, I’m going to open fire on DCFS headquarters.”

Jones, according to court records, sat for a police interview and admitted to leaving the message but denied planning to carry out the threat. Jones further said he had no access to firearms because he was a convicted felon, having served four prison terms in the Department of Corrections for felonies in Bureau and Johnson counties.

A warrant was issued within two weeks of the threats, and Jones was taken into custody Friday morning.