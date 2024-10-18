Princeton DAR donates American history books to schools

In honor of the 134th birthday of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated on Oct. 11, the Society’s Day of Service, the Princeton-Illinois Chapter DAR collected 51 American history books. Pictured are Nancy Gartner, regent; and Juanita Tarrence, librarian. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The books were selected for grades kindergarten through eighth grade. They were donated to Princeton schools, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan Middle and Junior High and the Princeton Christian Academy.

DAR provides the opportunity to contribute to the community, honor patriots and preserve American history, make lifelong friends, gain leadership experience and establish a network in the community and around the world.

Any woman 18 years and older may join DAR by documenting her lineage to a male or female who aided the cause of military independence through military, civil or patriotic service. To find a local chapter, go to www.dar.org/membership.