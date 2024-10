An open house at The Little Red Schoolhouse is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa. (For The)

An open house at The Little Red Schoolhouse is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa.

This year marks 30 years the Edgar J. Bundy Memorial School has been used by Ottawa Elementary students.

People can walk through and ask questions. There will be a drawing for a fall pumpkin and guests may take a recycled book page bookmark.