October 18, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

La Salle County fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child caught in Indiana

Man arrested after Aug. 27 report alleging abuse of a child

By Tom Collins
handcuffs

A man wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in La Salle County was picked up in Indiana.

A man wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child was picked up in Indiana.

La Salle police said in a Thursday news release that 43-year-old Phillip A. Weeks was picked up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and was transported to Allen County (Indiana) Jail to await extradition to La Salle County.

La Salle police were assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and Fort Wayne police.

The apprehension follows a report submitted Aug. 27 regarding alleged abuse of a child.

Have a Question about this article?