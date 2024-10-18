Kelly Street Bridge project in Streator approved after 8-year closure

The Streator City Council approved a resolution Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, to move forward with the long-awaited Kelly Street Bridge project. The bridge connects Bluff Street to First Street and offered an option to cross Prairie Creek for neighborhoods west of Route 23. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council approved a resolution Wednesday to move forward with the long-awaited Kelly Street Bridge project.

The bridge over Prairie Creek was closed in 2016 after the concrete supporting the steel piles on the south abutment eroded away to the point that they couldn’t support the weight consistently. It remains closed today, with barriers preventing vehicle traffic but allowing pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The bridge connects Bluff Street to First Street and offered an option to cross Prairie Creek for neighborhoods west of Route 23.

The project looks to replace the existing bridge to give access to traffic for the first time in eight years.

The agreement to replace the bridge between Streator and La Salle County will see a total funding of $1 million, with La Salle County contributing $800,000 and the city providing $280,000 from its Motor Fuel Tax funds.

With an estimated construction cost of $1 million, the city is set to cover 20% of the final bid price plus an additional 8% for engineering fees, once the project is put out to bid.

As for the next steps, City Engineer Jeremy Palm explained now the resolution is in effect, it allows the county to start the bidding process, which is expected to begin in March 2025.

After the bidding, the city will need to review and approve the award to confirm the funding is correct before any construction begins.

