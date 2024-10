BCR scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 17

Here’s a look at Thursday’s scores around Bureau County:

Volleyball

Hall def. Princeton 25-22, 25-22

SOPHS: Hall 25-18, 12-25, 26-24

FRESHMEN: PHS 25-7, 25-10

Kewanee def. Newman 25-22, 25-17

Orion def Rockridge 25-18, 25-21

La Salle-Peru def. Ottawa 25-20, 25-19

Tri-County Conference Tournament at Marquette

Consolation: Roanoke-Benson def. Woodland 25-16, 25-17

Third place: Marquette def. Dwight 25-12, 25-15

Title: Henry-Senachwine def. Seneca 25-17, 25-23

Freshman football

Princeton 58, Annawan/Wethersfield 14