New Marseilles City Hall could be ready for January occupancy

The new Marseilles City Hall could be ready for occupation in January of 2025.

The renovation work at the new City Hall and police department building at 200 Riverfront Drive is going along “as planned,” Commissioner of Accounts and Finances Bobby Kaminski said following Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

During the meeting, the council approved a payment of $139,869 to Phalen Construction, the seventh such payment the city has made to paying off that firm for the adaptation of the building for the MPD and, to a lesser extend, the City Hall.

That’s a total, Kaminski said, of $541,000 paid of the $923,378 owed to the contractor.

The city made the $1.35 million purchase of the former Illinois Valley Cellular building and grounds in November of 2023 by a 3-2 vote. Work on the just less than $1 million renovations began in July and have gone well, Kaminski said.

The drywall is up, the electrical and plumbing fixtures are all installed and nearly finished throughout the entire building, including the portion set aside for the community center.

“No huge speed bumps. From the construction side of it, it is definitely going as planned,” Kaminski said. “There was a small problem with the electrical, but they worked that out quickly, so other than some of the expenses going through the roof, they’re staying pretty much on target.

“That’s good for me. I want to make sure they stay under that threshold, get everything we want and spend the money correctly … It’s coming together pretty nice.”

The commissioner said the heavy construction work and the electronics for the police department end of the effort is being completed first.

However, the new City Council Chambers are almost complete. The City Hall employees have been able to enter the building and check out how their offices might be arranged and have chosen the color of paint for the offices, a job that will start in the next two weeks.

Kaminski said he visits the work site two or three times a week, checking on the progress or if any problems arise.

“It’s kind of weird for me because I worked there for 22 years and now I’m looking at a building that used to look one way, now looks another,” Kaminski said with a laugh. “It’s all different now.

“I’m really happy with this … I know it will be different for people, but for the long run, over the next 20 years, this is the best decision I ever made voting for this. It gives us a future and the room to have this be a real community building.”

Seattle Sutton Museum up for sale

The council also discussed without reaching a decision the Seattle Sutton Museum building being put up for sale.

With the many improvements made since its purchase, the property is valued at more than $200,000, but Sutton has offered it to the city for $40,000. Regardless of who purchases the building, Sutton has promised to donate the museum’s contents to the city.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Public Health and Safety Commissioner Melissa Small the kudos offered the Marseilles Police officers involved in the apprehension of a carjacking suspect on Oct. 8. She said two officers were injured in the incident, but commended them for their professional demeanor.

Discussed as suggestion from Commissioner of Streets Mike Scheib that the city consider hosting an event for food trucks operated by veterans, possibly holding it at Knudson Park or near the Middle East Conflicts Wall.