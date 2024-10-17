La Salle-Peru High School recognizes Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Students recognized this month were Quinn Sherman, Serenity Dobrydnia, James Zimmerman, Yamile Carreon, Nicholas Amble, Sebastian Hill, Ingris Vazquez, Regan Doerr, Nathan Leffers and Dylan Kofoid. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Students recognized this month were Quinn Sherman, Serenity Dobrydnia, James Zimmerman, Yamile Carreon, Nicholas Amble, Sebastian Hill, Ingris Vazquez, Regan Doerr, Nathan Leffers and Dylan Kofoid. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Dobrydnia also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Jacob & Klein, Ltd.