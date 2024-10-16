Shepherd, Marquette students step into Ottawa officials roles, transact business as usual

Ottawa city officials are safe in their jobs for now, but there’s no telling what political seed was planted on Tuesday night by giving up their posts for a single day.

Junior high students from Marquette Academy and Ottawa Shepherd Middle School stepped into those roles as part of the Kiwanis Kids Council night, with each performing the full duties expected during the bi-monthly meeting at City Hall.

“(Tuesday night) was pretty good,” said Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, who has witnessed many such nights during his 25 years on the council. “It was fun for all of us. Letting the kids see what actually happens in city government, on Saturday they’ll get to tour a lot of the city facilities and see how they operate, what it’s like.

“Eventually, someone has got to take over. Not yet, but somewhere down the line and it may be one of these kids based on their experience here today.”

Marquette Academy’s Leo Alvarez stepped in for Mayor Robb Hasty and, with the help of Shepherd’s Kailyn Warner, filling in for City Clerk Shelly Munks, ran the meeting in an efficient and businesslike manner.

“I was nervous, but it was fun,” Warner said. “I really wasn’t too sure of what to expect, but I know now the job of city clerk is a lot of work and it’s amazing that she does all that … I’ve never really thought about (running for office) but now I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t want to do it.”

Alvarez, who copied Hasty’s style right down to his bow tie, agreed.

“It was pretty nerve-racking, but it was fun and I’m glad I did it,” he said. “I’ve never considered running for public office and I don’t now … but I wouldn’t mind being the engineer. That’s what I want to do.”

Taking seats for the commissioners were Shepherd’s Luca Fernandez-Jobst in for Commissioner of Accounts and Finance for Eichelkraut, Marquette’s Olivia Entwistle for Commissioner of Public Health and Safety Tom Ganiere, Shepherd’s Zoiy Phillips for Commissioner of Public Property Marla Pearson and Marquette’s Fiona Gaworski for Commissioner of Public Improvements Brent Barron.

Also, Shepherd’s Bryce Lucas took the role of Police Chief Brent Roalson, Marquette’s Thomas Miller that of Fire Chief Brian Bressner, Shepherd’s Brennan Heaver that of City Attorney Christina Cantlin, Marquette’s Griffin Novotney filled in for City Engineer Tom Duttlinger and Marquette’s Kallyn Diss for City Treasurer Don Harris.

Together, with oversight of the elected officials, the group transacted a solid night’s work, including the approval of a quote of $21,900 from Nicholson 1 Communications for fire department radios and of $7,870 from Communications Direct Inc. for radios and headsets.

In other action, the council: