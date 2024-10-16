September 2024 Champions of the Charter named for Jefferson School in Ottawa

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa recently announced its Champions of the Charter for September 2024. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

The following emotional scientists showed grit, grace and kindness by letting their best shelf shine bright, the school said in a news release. The first month of school can be challenging, their outstanding effort helped to create a positive learning environment, helping everyone feel safe, included, loved, happy and focused.

Those students are (the school doesn’t release their last names):

Kindergarten: Arya A., Camila K. and Madison P.

First grade: Archer W., Emmett N., Dawson O. and Isabella K.

Second grade: Alana R., Grayson R., Rosie J. and Emma B.

Third grade: Jackson S., Sailer M. and Mackson H.

Fourth grade: Lucas C., Maren T. and Zander R.