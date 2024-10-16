Princeton library to host ImpactLife blood drive Oct. 24

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., has a full schedule of events planned the week of Oct. 21.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21: Monday Night Movie, theme will celebrate cookbook month. If you would like more information about a particular movie night, call 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Scarecrow with Crown craft.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Illinois Libraries Present: Raise Your Voice with Jason Reynolds, virtual program (via Zoom). The No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, advocate, mentor and 2020-22 National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, recipient of a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, a Carnegie Medal, an NAACP Image Award and multiple Coretta Scott King honors, Reynolds’ beloved and award-winning titles include “Stamped” (with Ibram X. Kendi), Stuntboy, the Track series (Ghost, Patina, Sunny, and Lu), “All American Boys” (with Brendan Kiely), “When I Was the Greatest,” “The Boy in the Black Suit,” “Look Both Ways,” “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” and “Long Way Down.” The short documentary “Dear, Dreamer” is a lyrical portrait of Reynolds’ life and work as a rising literary star, as well as a testament to shared experiences and the power of seeing yourself in books. In his podcast, “My Mother Made Me,” he and his mother, Isabell, explore their shared history and what they’re teaching each other. Reynolds lives in Washington, DC, where he is on faculty at Lesley University, for the Writing for Young People MFA Program. To register, visit princetonpl.org. Find his ramblings at JasonWritesBooks.com.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 24: Youth Dungeons & Dragons, for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: ImpactLife Blood Drive. Register online at login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133757. Walk-ins are welcome.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 25: Writer’s Club Meeting. This group votes for the type of writing they will focus on for the month. Writers are encouraged to share their work and receive constructive criticism.