Grain silo collapses in Putnam, closes Route 29

Grain pours out of a partially collapsed silo at Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Putnam. (Scott Anderson)

Route 29 was shut down in both directions Tuesday for a partial collapse of a grain silo at the River Valley Coop Grain Elevator in Putnam.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday regarding the possibility of a grain silo structure failure. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Fire Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, Senachwine Township and Ameren responded to the scene. Route 29 was closed from Route 18 to the Interstate 180/Route 29/Kentville intersection. IDOT is in charge of posting detour routes.