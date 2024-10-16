From Geneseo to Crete: Times-area girls volleyball teams get postseason assignments

Seneca's Audry McNabb and Marquette's Ava Offerman joust at the net during one of the teams' meetings this season. (Scott Anderson)

Here is the 2024 IHSA postseason schedule for the girls volleyball teams across The Times area.

Monday, Oct. 28

Girls volleyball: 3A Dixon Regional – Dixon vs. Rochelle, 6 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Princeton vs. Kewanee, 6 p.m.; IVC vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; 2A Sandwich Regional – Sandwich vs. Mendota, 6 p.m.; 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – Dwight vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6 p.m.; 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional – Chicago Military-Bronzeville vs. CICS-Ellison, 6 p.m.; Tilden vs. Unity Christian, 7 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Parkview Christian vs. Earlville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Girls volleyball: 3A Geneseo Regional – Geneseo vs. Streator, 6 p.m.; Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.; 3A Dixon Regional – La Salle-Peru vs. Dixon/Rochelle winner, 6 p.m.; Sterling vs. Morris, 7 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – El Paso-Gridley vs. Princeton/Kewanee winner, 6 p.m.; Eureka vs. IVC/Fieldcrest winner, 7 p.m.; 2A Sandwich Regional – Seneca vs. Sandwich/Mendota winner, 6 p.m.; Coal City vs. Hall, 7 p.m.; 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – Cornerstone Christian vs. Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; Woodland vs. Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.; 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional – Marquette vs. Military-Bronzeville/CICS-Ellison winner, 6 p.m.; Illinois Lutheran vs. Tilden/Unity Christian winner, 7 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Aurora Christian vs. Leland, 6 p.m.; Serena vs. Somonauk, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Girls volleyball: 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – Lexington vs. Dwight/Flanagan-C. winner, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian/Ridgeview winner vs. Woodland/Calvary Christian winner, 7 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Newark vs. Parkview/Earlville winner, 6 p.m.; Aurora Christian/Leland winner vs. Serena/Somonauk winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Girls volleyball: 3A Geneseo Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 3A Dixon Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – championship, 6 p.m.; 2A Sandwich Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Girls volleyball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.; 2A Bureau Valley Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.; 1A Marquette Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.; 1A Polo Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Girls volleyball: Girls volleyball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Bureau Valley Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Marquette Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Polo Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Girls volleyball: 3A Pontiac Supersectional – TBD; 2A Seneca Supersectional – TBD; 1A Lexington Supersectional – TBD; 1A Aurora Christian Supersectional – TBD