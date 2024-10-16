From Geneseo to Crete: Times-area girls volleyball teams get postseason assignments

Here is the 2024 IHSA postseason schedule for the girls volleyball teams across The Times area.
Monday, Oct. 28
Girls volleyball: 3A Dixon Regional – Dixon vs. Rochelle, 6 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Princeton vs. Kewanee, 6 p.m.; IVC vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; 2A Sandwich Regional – Sandwich vs. Mendota, 6 p.m.; 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – Dwight vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6 p.m.; 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional – Chicago Military-Bronzeville vs. CICS-Ellison, 6 p.m.; Tilden vs. Unity Christian, 7 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Parkview Christian vs. Earlville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Girls volleyball: 3A Geneseo Regional – Geneseo vs. Streator, 6 p.m.; Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.; 3A Dixon Regional – La Salle-Peru vs. Dixon/Rochelle winner, 6 p.m.; Sterling vs. Morris, 7 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – El Paso-Gridley vs. Princeton/Kewanee winner, 6 p.m.; Eureka vs. IVC/Fieldcrest winner, 7 p.m.; 2A Sandwich Regional – Seneca vs. Sandwich/Mendota winner, 6 p.m.; Coal City vs. Hall, 7 p.m.; 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – Cornerstone Christian vs. Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; Woodland vs. Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.; 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional – Marquette vs. Military-Bronzeville/CICS-Ellison winner, 6 p.m.; Illinois Lutheran vs. Tilden/Unity Christian winner, 7 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Aurora Christian vs. Leland, 6 p.m.; Serena vs. Somonauk, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Girls volleyball: 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – Lexington vs. Dwight/Flanagan-C. winner, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian/Ridgeview winner vs. Woodland/Calvary Christian winner, 7 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Newark vs. Parkview/Earlville winner, 6 p.m.; Aurora Christian/Leland winner vs. Serena/Somonauk winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Girls volleyball: 3A Geneseo Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 3A Dixon Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – championship, 6 p.m.; 2A Sandwich Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship: 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Girls volleyball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.; 2A Bureau Valley Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.; 1A Marquette Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.; 1A Polo Sectional – semifinals: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Girls volleyball: Girls volleyball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Bureau Valley Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Marquette Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.; 1A Polo Sectional – championship: 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Girls volleyball: 3A Pontiac Supersectional – TBD; 2A Seneca Supersectional – TBD; 1A Lexington Supersectional – TBD; 1A Aurora Christian Supersectional – TBD