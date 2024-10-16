Former Spring Valley hospital buyer confirmed, mayor says

An aerial view of the former St. Margaret's Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

A new owner of the former St. Margaret’s hospital in Spring Valley has emerged and the city is hopeful they will be reaching out to the city soon to share more details on their plans with the building.

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said Wednesday the new owner is the University of Veterinary and Animal Wellness LLC of Palm Springs, California. She said the city has been in contact with its Real Estate agent and attorney to get more information.

The hospital, which closed June 16, 2023, was sold as part of a bankruptcy sale. The facility at 600 E. First St. spans 226,352 square feet and an adjoining medical office 5,400 square feet, according to a listing from Hilco Real Estate Sales.

Shaw Local News Network has not been able to contact the new owner.