Petitions for the Consolidated Election on April 1 are available at the village office at 223 W. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and also are available at the Bureau County Clerk’s Office. (Scott Anderson)

The filing period is from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18. The board seats available for Tiskilwa are village president, village clerk and three village trustees, each for full four-year terms.

For more information call 815-646-4400.