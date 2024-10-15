October 14, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Evelyn O’Connor 3rd, Landin Stillwell 5th at Columbus Day Invite: The Times Monday Roundup

By J.T. Pedelty
Seneca senior Evelyn O'Connor

Seneca senior Evelyn O'Connor (Brian Hoxsey)

Cross country

At Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette on Monday, Seneca’s girls ran to sixth as a team led by Evelyn O’Connor’s third-place run in 19 minutes, 0.9 seconds and Natalie Misener’s fifth-place time of 19:13.6 at the 2024 Amboy Columbus Day Invitational.

Seneca finished sixth of 16 girls teams with Fieldcrest – led by Macy Gochanour’s 44th-place 22:12.2 – coming in 13th.

Marquette did not have enough runners to place in the team standings, but did see Maggie Jewett run to 18th in 20:22.5.

Somonauk was sixth of 18 boys teams, led by Landin Stillwell’s fifth-place run of 15:32.6. Fieldcrest saw Caleb Krischel finish 17th with his time of 16:08.8.

Girls volleyball

Tri-County Tournament opens: At Bader Gym on Monday, the 2024 Tri-County Conference Tournament got underway.

Top-seeded Seneca, fifth-seeded Marquette, second-seeded Henry-Senachwine and sixth-seeded Dwight all advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals in Ottawa. The championship match is scheduled for Thursday.

Seneca bested Roanoke-Benson 25-16, 25-21, led by a dozen kills off the hands of Audrey McNabb and fellow senior Lainie Olson’s 20 assists.

The Fighting Irish will play host Marquette – a 25-20, 25-13 winner over St. Bede – in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.

Dwight upset Woodland in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 to earn a spot in the other semifinal against Henry-Senachwine, a 25-27, 25-16, 25-18 victor over Midland.

Losers of Monday’s matches play Wednesday in the TCC Tournament’s consolation bracket.

Have a Question about this article?