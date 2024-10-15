Evelyn O’Connor 3rd, Landin Stillwell 5th at Columbus Day Invite: The Times Monday Roundup

Cross country

At Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette on Monday, Seneca’s girls ran to sixth as a team led by Evelyn O’Connor’s third-place run in 19 minutes, 0.9 seconds and Natalie Misener’s fifth-place time of 19:13.6 at the 2024 Amboy Columbus Day Invitational.

Seneca finished sixth of 16 girls teams with Fieldcrest – led by Macy Gochanour’s 44th-place 22:12.2 – coming in 13th.

Marquette did not have enough runners to place in the team standings, but did see Maggie Jewett run to 18th in 20:22.5.

Somonauk was sixth of 18 boys teams, led by Landin Stillwell’s fifth-place run of 15:32.6. Fieldcrest saw Caleb Krischel finish 17th with his time of 16:08.8.

Girls volleyball

Tri-County Tournament opens: At Bader Gym on Monday, the 2024 Tri-County Conference Tournament got underway.

Top-seeded Seneca, fifth-seeded Marquette, second-seeded Henry-Senachwine and sixth-seeded Dwight all advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals in Ottawa. The championship match is scheduled for Thursday.

Seneca bested Roanoke-Benson 25-16, 25-21, led by a dozen kills off the hands of Audrey McNabb and fellow senior Lainie Olson’s 20 assists.

The Fighting Irish will play host Marquette – a 25-20, 25-13 winner over St. Bede – in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.

Dwight upset Woodland in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 to earn a spot in the other semifinal against Henry-Senachwine, a 25-27, 25-16, 25-18 victor over Midland.

Losers of Monday’s matches play Wednesday in the TCC Tournament’s consolation bracket.