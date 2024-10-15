Celebrate improvements to Allen Park in Ottawa

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, for the newly renovated Allen Park in Ottawa. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Celebrate the completion of improvements, partially funded by a $506,000 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.

The enhancements to Allen Park include:

an accessible sidewalk leading to the upper plateau, featuring a modern playground and hillside play area with a safe, poured-in-place surface for children of all abilities. This area also includes a shelter, a bench swing with views of the Illinois River, and a stone council ring for relaxation and community gatherings.



a paved quarter-mile looped walking trail along the scenic banks of the Illinois River, prefect for leisurely walks and exercise.



two designated gaming areas: one with four bag toss stations and another with two chess-checkers tables and two ping-pong tables, all designed to promote social interaction and recreation.



native plantings.



“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the enhancements to Allen Park,” said Commissioner Marla Pearson in a news release. “These improvements will enrich everyone’s experience in this beautiful park along the Illinois River”

The ceremony will take place near the new playground at Allen Park. Community members are encouraged to attend and explore the new features that will enhance the outdoor experience for families and individuals alike.