October 15, 2024
Black Hawk College to host health care career fair Oct. 17

Employers to set up at college for 2 hours

By Derek Barichello
Looking for a job in health care? Local health care employers will be recruiting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Black Hawk College.

The Health Care Career Fair will run 2 hours in the Health Sciences Center at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. The Health Sciences Center is south of 34th Avenue just past Building 3.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés, according to the college. To see a list of participating employers, visit www.bhc.edu/healthcarefair.

For more information, contact BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626.

