Smoketoberfest in Ottawa crowns barbecue contest winners

Matt Roop of Sandwich grills Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, during Smoketoberfest at the Jordan block in Ottawa. (Maribeth Wilson)

Hundreds of barbecue enthusiasts traveled to Ottawa on Saturday to enjoy a variety of combinations during the third annual Smoketober Fest.

The event included live music, rib, whiskey and bourbon tastings, ax throwing and a barbecue contest on the Jordan block.

The event had more than 20 competitors with the furthest traveling from Florida to compete. The categories included brisket, ribs, chicken and pork.

Contest winners were Traegerville North by Dave Serowka in the pork category; Sofa King Good BBQ by Mike Gifford in the pork ribs category; No Bunk Azz BBQ in the beef brisket category; E Squared BBQ in the chicken category; and E Squared BBQ by Curt Miller as the grand champion.

Smoketober Fest barbecued 200 pounds of ribs, 30 pounds of brisket, 290 chicken thighs and 90 pork butts.