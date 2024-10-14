Open Roads ABATE ride in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties toy run

Pictured are Open Roads ABATE members who participated with this event at Blue Collar Bikes Toy Run for children in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties: Cliff Oleson, Sally Kolb, Bob and Cherie Mauer, Bruce Littlebrant and Bill Kolb. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads American Bikers Aiming Towards Education participated Sunday in the toy run sponsored by Blue Collar Bikes in Spring Valley.

Participants met friends from other chapters, checked out the many motorcycles and the store, and took part in an escorted ride of 30 miles through three counties, converging at the Spring Valley Boat Club for food, music and raffle prizes.

The real winners for this event are the children within La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties who will be receiving toys this Christmas that people donated to this event.