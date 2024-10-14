Nearly 4,000 enroll in continuing education classes at IVCC in 2024

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Services division offered close to 500 courses with an enrollment of nearly 4,000 this year, the Board of Trustees learned Thursday. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Services division offered close to 500 courses with an enrollment of nearly 4,000 this year, the Board of Trustees learned Thursday.

In her monthly report to the Board, College President Tracy Morris recapped the division’s busy year. Continuing Education’s catalog of activities includes personal and professional development courses, business training and youth summer camps.

Personal development and vocational courses were most popular among the offered courses, while two new courses added this year – a La Salle County History series and a Surgical Technician program – have seen strong enrollment.

Forty-two summer camps were offered in June through August, enrolling 412 youths between the ages of 5 and 17.

Through the Business Training Center, leadership training continues to attract interest for local businesses and industries, and an Essential Work Skills course was launched this fall.

In her monthly recap of activities on campus, Morris reported overall IVCC enrollment headcount and credit hours showed strong gains over Fall 2023, with headcount increasing nearly 6% and credit hours increasing nearly 7% at the same time the prior year. Increases were seen in traditional, online and blended classes and at the Ottawa Center.

In other action, the Board:

authorized Morris to begin preparing the 2024 tax levy. A tentative levy will be presented to the Board in November , and it will be finalized in December.

and it will be finalized in December. approved College calendars covering Fall 2025, Spring, Summer and Fall 2026, and Spring and Summer 2027. Commencement ceremonies will remain on Saturday afternoons in both calendar years and the college will be closed on Nov. 3, 2026, for Election Day.

authorized purchasing a 2023 Ford F 250 pickup truck for $43,900 and a 2023 Ford Transit Connect for $39,900, from Morrow Brothers Ford of Greenfield, through the state’s Central Management Services for Purchasing.

renewed a three-year contract for catalog/curriculum software from Watermark Insights LLC for a total of $56,320.

added electric bicycles to a Board policy guideline about the use of bicycles, skateboards and hoverboards on campus.

The Board also was informed of: