Magnolia museum to tell story of woman who was part of French Resistance that lived in McNabb

How did a young woman who was part of the French Resistance come to live in McNabb, Illinois? The answer is love.

Like many couples, World War II brought Denise and Dean Swain together. Harold “Dean” Swain was born and raised in McNabb. Denise Mignot was born and raised in Dole, France. The two are buried next to each other in the Magnolia Cemetery. Dean’s headstone indicates he served in the Army and was awarded a Purple Heart. Denise’s headstone indicates a fascinating and little told story; Denise was a member of the French Resistance.

Hear the love story of Denise and Dean Swain at the Magnolia Township Preservation Association’s museum. Their story will be told by Connie Halblieb, a member of Dean’s family. The program will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the meeting room of MTPA museum, 110 N. Peoria St. Magnolia. MTPA also will host a brief annual meeting, followed by refreshments. The museum will be open before and after the program.

This is a piece of local history that few people have heard before. Historical fiction about the women of the French Resistance is popular, the museum said in a news release. Here is a chance to learn about a local woman who took part in this dangerous activity, the museum said. MTPA’s mission is to research, collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history of Magnolia Township to educate future generations.