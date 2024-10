The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Putnam County Community Center in Standard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Putnam County Community Center in Standard.

The monthly business meeting includes guest speaker Jason Spradling. He will be talking about bees and honey. For further information, email herbguild2024@gmail.com. Members and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to attend.