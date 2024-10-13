Out of Darkness Walk in Ottawa raises mental health awareness

Ottawa police officers lead annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, which included a morning run, a mental health resource fair, family activities and a memorial walk. (Maribeth Wilson)

You are not alone.

Alexis Ferracuti, event organizer for the Out of the Darkness Walk, repeated the phrase throughout Saturday’s event.

“While today is a memorial walk for the people we’ve lost, it is also about hope,” she said. “That’s the most important message we can spread moving forward. Today is about hope and love and knowing that you’re not alone.”

More than 200 people gathered at Washington Square in Ottawa for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, which included a morning run, a mental health resource fair, family activities and a memorial walk.

The event is one of the many ways the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention works to make an impact.

More than 200 people gathered Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Washington Square in Ottawa for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, which included a morning run, a mental health resource fair, family activities and a memorial walk. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sean Connolly, an AFSP board member for the Illinois Chapter, said the organization is the largest private funder of suicide research in the country and half of the funds raised from the event would go toward the national operation, the other half will stay local.

“We know that 90% of people who complete a suicide have a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death,” he said. “There are many other insights like that we are working on.”

AFSP previously advocated for 988, a federal- and state-funded crisis hotline. When someone calls the hotline or texts, trained counselors respond within 36 seconds.

The AFSP also provides training. The Ottawa Police Department implemented crisis intervention training last year. Every officer completed the program and it’s a requirement for all incoming officers.

Open Space in Ottawa provided materials for attendees to create memory stones during Saturday's Out of the Darkness Walk. (Maribeth Wilson)

Police Capt. Kyle Booras said the department also offers peer support for first responders to ensure there is a safe space for responders to reach out.

“That’s one thing people may forget sometimes,” he said. “Yes, they’re trained in first response and they’re trained to see all of these things, but we’re human beings, too.”

Booras said Saturday’s event is a double-edged sword. It’s a memorial for lives lost, but it also gives law enforcement an opportunity to show the public there is hope.

“Oftentimes, people see us on calls and they may think to themselves ‘well, the police are going to arrest us,’” he said. “That’s not the case. We want to get people the resources they need to get them through whatever crisis they are going through.”

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said the event showcased what was great about a community: getting different organizations to work together to make a difference.

“Anytime we can bring awareness to a situation that is as serious as this, it’s a good thing to have,” he said

Need Assistance?

Anyone who needs immediate help with mental health should call 988. The crisis service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For additional services or more information about North Central Illinois Behavioral Health Systems, call 815-224-1610 or go to https://www.ncbhs.org/.

For additional services or more information about Arukah Institute, visit the Living Room at 613 W. Marquette St. in Ottawa or call 815-443-5160, visit 1916 N. Main St. in Princeton or call 815-857-5578 or go to arukah institute.org.