Learn about what there is to see in Illinois state parks in Reddick library presentation

Celeste Brown’s quest to visit each of the Illinois state parks – there are about 150 – will shed light on the diversity of the state in a program scheduled for Reddick Library in Ottawa.

“Wow! That’s in Illinois? Our State Park System” is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the library, 1010 Canal St.

In this unique presentation geared to adults, take a look at many of those parks Brown visited (up to 85), recount adventures with wildlife and GPS and marvel at the wonderful Illinois landscape.

Here are other events planned the week of Oct. 14 at the library.

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is welcome.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Tea & Tarot, seventh through 12th grades. Get in the spooky season spirit with a tarot-themed tea party. Enjoy tea and cookies with friends while the library talks about the history and use of tarot cards. The library will have decks on hand, but patrons can bring their own.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16: Tropes & Treats: Teen Book Club, ninth through 12th grades. Calling all hopeless romantic high schoolers. We have a romance-themed book club. Meet the group at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St., to discuss this month’s book, “The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic” by Breanne Randall. The library will have copies available for check out in the teen room.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.