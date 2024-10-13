Caroline Keutzer, Princeton volleyball win own invite: BCR Roundup, Oct. 12

The Tigresses won the Princeton Invitational on Saturday at Prouty Gym, finishing the day 4-0. Team members are (front row, from left) Ava Kyle, Makayla Hecht, Camryn Driscoll, Sylvie Rutledge and Susanna Bohms; and (back row) Karsyn Brucker, Caroline Keutzer, Keighley Davis, Ellie Harp, Keely Lawson and Kathy Maciczek. (Photo provided)

The Princeton volleyball team swept the field to win its own invitational tournament on Saturday.

The Tigresses defeated Plano (25-14, 25-19), Mendota (25-10, 25-15), Byron (25-17, 25-24) and Reed-Custer (25-10, 25-12) to finish 4-0.

“We have been playing better as of late and it feels good to be rewarded for it. The girls are taking big steps and are starting to play their best together,” Princeton coach Andy Puck said.

Junior Caroline Keutzer was named as the MVP, joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Keighley Davis. Keutzer had 19 kills, 24 service points, eight aces and eight digs on the day.

Puck said Keutzer is starting to come into her own.

“Her serve receive and defense are constantly improving to match her stellar net play,” he said.

Kathy Maciczak led PHS with 23 kills while Keely Lawson added 19 kills with 14 points and seven aces, Davis had 19 kills with 14 points and seven aces, Ellie Harp had a team-high 36 points and 10 aces along with 12 digs, Makayla Hecht had 71 assists, 27 points, 7 aces and 16 digs and Camryn Driscoll had 28 points, eight aces and 23 digs.

Byron finished second followed by Plano, Mendota and Reed-Custer.

Also named to the all-tournament team were Laylie Denault of Mendota, Kara Steffes of Reed-Custer, April Salgado and Rita Lauro of Plano and Delaney Henert and Sarah Nyamwange.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Sterling: Princeton won the F/S girls portion of the 74th annual Sterling Invitational on Saturday, scoring 26 points.

Ruby Acker (21:40) and Payton Frueh (21:42) led the PHS pack with a 1-2 finish on the 3.1 mile course. They were joined by Alexandera Waca (5th, 22:35), Natalie Meyer (10th, 24:01) and Rebekah Lord (13th, 25:36).

For the varsity girls, Avery Waca was 62nd (25:32), Izzy Gibson was 68th (26:27), Ella Grey was 75th (27:57) and Angela Frost was 80th (31:01).

Princeton did not field a varsity boys with Augustus Swanson running 17th with a personal best 17:10 and Dawson Lawson placing 62nd (20:42).

The PHS F/S team also did not have a full team with Brady Peach placing 15th (19:28), Jackson Drozda 43rd (22:12) and Cruz Rodriquez 57th (24:50).

“The F/S girls got us off to a great start winning the team race, having an individual champion, topping it off with each girl medaling,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. “Brady (Peach) followed suit in the F/S boys race gathering the last medal there. The varsity girls competed hard and Augustus had another strong race for the varsity just missing a medal, but running perhaps his best race of the season.”