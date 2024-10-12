Utica reminds residents, visitors of street closures during Burgoo

An aerial view of the 2023 installment of the Burgoo festival in Utica. The festival returns Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, with street closures. (Scott Anderson)

The 54th annual Burgoo Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, in Utica, and with the influx of people, the village will be implementing the following street closures from 1 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Church Street from Route 178 to Vine Street

Canal Street from Route 178 to Vine Street

Mill Street from Route 178 to Grove Street

Vine Street from Church to Canal streets

Those who park within the closed vicinity during this timeframe are subject to towing. Handicapped parking will be available Saturday and Sunday in the West Canal Street parking lot. A shuttle and parking will be available Saturday and Sunday at Celebrations 150 during festival hours.

No parking is allowed along Route 178. Visitors and attendees should use designated crosswalks.