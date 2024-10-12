Utica reminds residents, visitors of street closures during Burgoo

The 54th annual Burgoo Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, in Utica, and with the influx of people, the village will be implementing the following street closures from 1 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
- Church Street from Route 178 to Vine Street
- Canal Street from Route 178 to Vine Street
- Mill Street from Route 178 to Grove Street
- Vine Street from Church to Canal streets
Those who park within the closed vicinity during this timeframe are subject to towing. Handicapped parking will be available Saturday and Sunday in the West Canal Street parking lot. A shuttle and parking will be available Saturday and Sunday at Celebrations 150 during festival hours.
No parking is allowed along Route 178. Visitors and attendees should use designated crosswalks.