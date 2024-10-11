St. Bede Academy to host annual 8th-grade open house

St. Bede Academy will be hosting its annual eighth-grade open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The event will begin in the St. Bede Abbey Church. All local eighth-grade students and their families are invited to join to meet teachers, current students, priests, coaches and club sponsors. Families will be shown around the newly renovated school; learn about the advantages of a Catholic, college preparatory high school education; and get to speak with a panel of teachers, students and parents about St. Bede Academy, the school said in a news release.

Families can register for the event by visiting www.st-bede.com/openhouse and filling out a brief form. Walk-ins also are welcome at the event. Those who register by Nov. 5 will be entered into raffles to win prizes such as free school uniforms, St. Bede spirit wear and even a year of free tuition.

For more information about the St. Bede Academy eighth-grade open house or questions about the school, contact Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279 or jsteben@st-bede.com.