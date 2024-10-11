October 11, 2024
St. Bede Academy to host annual 8th-grade open house

Families can register for the event online

By Derek Barichello
St. Bede Academy in Peru

St. Bede Academy will be hosting its annual eighth grade open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. (Derek Barichello)

The event will begin in the St. Bede Abbey Church. All local eighth-grade students and their families are invited to join to meet teachers, current students, priests, coaches and club sponsors. Families will be shown around the newly renovated school; learn about the advantages of a Catholic, college preparatory high school education; and get to speak with a panel of teachers, students and parents about St. Bede Academy, the school said in a news release.

Families can register for the event by visiting www.st-bede.com/openhouse and filling out a brief form. Walk-ins also are welcome at the event. Those who register by Nov. 5 will be entered into raffles to win prizes such as free school uniforms, St. Bede spirit wear and even a year of free tuition.

For more information about the St. Bede Academy eighth-grade open house or questions about the school, contact Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279 or jsteben@st-bede.com.

