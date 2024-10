Hundreds packed Illinois Valley Community College’s gym Wednesday for the 51st College and Career Night, which connected students and parents with recruitment representatives from 40 universities throughout the Midwest and beyond. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

An array of IVCC programs set up displays where some even demonstrated their latest simulation equipment. Attendance and university involvement were among the best ever for the event, which comes just weeks before IVCC’s spring registration opens Oct. 28.