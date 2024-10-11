Fire damages church hall in Streator that serves as a weekly food pantry

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was on scene Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, to investigate the cause of a fire that damaged New Beginnings Baptist Church hall in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The New Beginnings Baptist Church Hall in Streator, which serves as a food pantry, was damaged by fire and smoke Friday morning.

No cause has been determined as of Friday morning, but the fire at 201 E. Bridge St. is under investigation by the Streator Fire Department, Streator Police Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The fire department reported a minor injury in its response, and the fire and smoke damage appears to be severe, the fire department said in a Friday news release. Friday morning windows could be seen broken and blackened from the smoke.

Nine Streator firefighters were in service for about 3 hours extinguishing the fire. Reading, Grand Ridge, Long Point, Allen Township and Ottawa fire departments assisted Streator Fire Department in its response.

The food pantry operates 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Wednesday from the church hall.

This is a developing story and Shaw Local News Network post updates.