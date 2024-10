Bureau Valley defeated Peru Parkside 20-10 to win the Spring Valley JFK sixth-grade girls basketball tournament. Along the way, the Storm beat JFK 20-10 and Princeton Logan 31-15. Team members are (front row, from left) Cali Pistole, Sophia Thurston, Mya Waites, Tinley Yepsen, Kaylee Jamison, Stevie Davis, Kinley Gruber and (back row) Kaurie Facemire, Daelyn Benavidez, Kenzlie Wright, Khloe Cady, Shea Wunder and Ellie Endress. Not pictured are Abigail Michlig and coach Ryan Carlson. (Photo provided)