Putnam County library installs air quality sensors

The Putnam County Public Library announced the installation of three Purple Air sensors throughout the county, marking a step toward enhancing community awareness of air quality. (Photo provided by Rachael Blomquist)

This initiative, made possible through the PurpleAir Collective, aims to empower residents by providing real-time data on air quality.

Purple Air sensors are designed to detect and measure fine particulate matter or PM2.5. PM2.5 refers to air pollutants that are smaller than 2.5 micrometers, which can be inhaled and pose serious health risks. By monitoring this, the library hopes to inform the community about potential health hazards and promote proactive measures for maintaining clean air.

The data collected by the sensors can be accessed through the Purple Air sensor map, a web application that displays sensor readings from around the world in real time. Residents can view the air quality in their area by visiting map.purpleair.com and using the search bar to locate a specific sensor.

The Putnam County Public Library serves as a vital resource for the community with five branches located throughout the county, alongside its headquarters in Hennepin. The addition of Purple Air sensors enhances the library’s commitment to public service and community engagement. For more information about the Purple Air sensors, contact the Putnam County Public Library at 815-339-2038.