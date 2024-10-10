IVCC trip headed to Illinois Holocaust Museum

The Illinois Holocaust Museum is a featured destination on the Journey of Reflection & Culture bus trip Oct. 29 to Skoke and Niles sponsored by Illinois Valley Community College’s Center for Continuing Education. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Holocaust Museum is a featured destination on the Journey of Reflection & Culture bus trip set for Oct. 29 to Skokie and Niles sponsored by Illinois Valley Community College’s Center for Continuing Education.

The museum in Skokie is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Holocaust by honoring the memories of those who were lost and by teaching universal lessons. An interactive hologram exhibit invites visitors to engage with survivors who tell their stories and respond to questions through artificial intelligence and pre-recorded interviews.

Later, dine at Eva Deans, a local favorite known for its delectable cuisine, before visiting the NorthShore Sculpture Garden and marveling at the diverse sculptures crafted by talented artists. Then, head to the International Market in Niles to explore cultural treasures from foods and spices to handcrafted goods.

The bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. from the Oglesby campus. The cost is $145, and the registration deadline is Oct. 18. To register, call the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or register online ivcc.edu/enroll. The class ID is 18143.