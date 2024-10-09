Sunfield Restaurant in Ottawa under new ownership

Sunfield Restaurant in Ottawa is under new ownership. (Shaw Local file photo)

The Ottawa area may be new to Dorontina Poshka, but her job isn’t.

Poshka recently took ownership of Sunfield Restaurant, 2754 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Her parents have owned a restaurant in Alaska, where she grew up, for 16 years.

“It’s kind of like (Sunfield) with breakfast and lunch,” she said. “I’ve worked there since I was 14 so I guess I have a pretty good background in it.”

She bought it about a month ago and has been working on revamping the menu.

“We’re really increasing the quality of the food,” she said. “My goal is to make everything homemade, as much as I can.”

The restaurant’s pancakes are her own recipe.

“They’re my pumpkin pancakes. They have my purée in them.”

She eventually plans to add dinner four nights a week.

She and her family moved from Alaska to Oswego about a year a half ago to be closer to family. Her family opened a bar and grill in Algonquin.

“But then this opportunity came up and I feel like I’ve always been used to this time of restaurant. The bar and grill was totally new.”

Sunfield also will allow her more time with her children.

They plan to have a grand opening at a later date.

“We want to treat everyone the same and like they’re part of our family. We’re going to be a part of the community. That’s also a big goal of ours.”

Poshka owns the restaurant with her husband, Andy. Her mother, Flutra, also helps her run it.

