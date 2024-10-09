Public hearing for Streator solar project pushed to November

A view from Golf Road of the proposed Spring Lake Project location. The Streator Plan Commission postponed the public hearing to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 after new documentation was presented from the solar developer, TotalEnergies. (Bill Freskos)

An official decision on the solar project off Golf Road is expected in late November after the Streator Plan Commission postponed Tuesday the public hearing and discussion.

The Plan Commission will reopen the public hearing at its next meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, with the hope an official decision on the project will come at the Streator City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The postponement comes after council sent back the recommendations from the plan commission for further review.

The Plan Commission endorsed two other projects, both planned for a site west of the intersection of Route 18 and East 15th Road, while not recommending only the project located off Golf Road as it faced significant opposition from residents during the Plan Commission’s last meeting on Sept. 10.

The most recent postponement aims to ensure a thorough review of the project before any recommendations are finalized as additional documents were sent recently by the solar developer, TotalEnergies.

Before and during its next meeting on Nov. 12, the Plan Commission will assess the 11 findings required by the city code that contributed to the prior recommendation, while reopening the floor for public comments.

TotalEnergies again will present its case and additional documentation during this meeting.

“There were some additional documents sent to the council,” City Treasurer Julie Lucas said during the meeting. “So, the proper procedure is to reopen the public hearing to review these documents and any additional evidence. This will allow the petitioner more time and any objectors as well.”

According to City Engineer Jeremy Palm, notices will be mailed in the next two weeks to all individuals who participated in the previous meeting.

Residents are encouraged to submit written statements to the city clerk’s office ahead of the meeting if they’re not able to make it.