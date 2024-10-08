Tiskilwa Historical Society to host screening of ‘Voices from Mount Bloom’ on Oct. 14

On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, Tiskilwa Historical Society will present a recording of the film “Voices from Mount Bloom” at the Museum on Main. (Photo provided by Leah Metcalf)

The Tiskilwa Historical Society announced an exclusive screening of the movie “Voices from Mount Bloom,” a film that brings local history to life.

Join the historical society 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St., for a unique cinematic experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of Tiskilwa’s past, the historical society said in a news release.

In “Voices from Mount Bloom,” members of the Tiskilwa community take center stage to reenact the lives and stories of residents from the town’s history. This film is not just a viewing experience; it’s a powerful tribute to the spirits who have shaped Tiskilwa into the community it is today. From heartfelt narratives to humorous anecdotes, this movie captures the essence of Tiskilwa’s history and strengthens the connection between past and present, the historical society said.

The Tiskilwa Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing its local heritage, and this film serves as an introduction to the museum’s ongoing mission. For updated details, visit the society’s Facebook page or tiskilwahistory.org.

Admission is free and open to the public. There will be refreshments served after the event.