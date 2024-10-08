The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette girls volleyball’s Makayla Backos

Four-hundred and thirty votes were cast for The Times Athlete of the Week, and in a close race where three student-athletes received triple-digit support, Marquette girls volleyball’s Makayla Backos won with 135 votes.

The Crusaders scored a second-place finish in the Harvard Invitational, and Backos led the back row with 41 digs over five matches and a trio of ace serves.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Grace Longmire (Woodland girls volleyball), Bryer Harris (Ottawa boys golf) and Jack Studnicki (Streator boys golf). Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Marquette's Makayla Backos is The Times Athlete of the Week. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

The team has been on a pretty nice run of late, including a strong showing in the Harvard Invitational. What’s been working well for the team and for you personally?

Backos: As a team, we have all been trusting each other more. Personally, I have been just having more fun and not getting in my head after a mistake.

How old were you when you first started playing competitive volleyball, and in what league did you play?

Backos: I went to a small grade school, so I was in third grade playing with the seventh-/eighth-grade team.

A year after you finished with triple digits in both kills and digs (plus over 50 ace serves), how important is it to you that you’re a versatile player – strong in both the front and back rows?

Backos: Extremely important. The other seniors and I know that stepping up as leaders on the court is vital for this team to have a successful season.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Backos: Math.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Backos: We’re going to Culver’s, and I am getting cheese curds and a Heath Concrete Mixer.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Backos: I would go see Lil Peep in Rio de Janeiro.

What is your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn? Do you have a costume planned for this year?

Backos: My favorite costume I have worn was a S.W.A.T. member costume. This year I am being Harley Quinn, and my teammate Kealey (Rick) is being the Joker.

What goals do you and your teammates have down the stretch of this season?

Backos: We want to make it farther in the postseason than we did last year.

Do you have any college plans, and if so, do they involve sports?

Backos: I want to go to a big university, not play any sports, and major in nursing with the end goal of being a Psychiatric N.P.