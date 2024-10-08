Revived IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame to induct 9 into Class of 2024 on Oct. 12

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation has selected nine individuals for induction in the IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame Class of 2024 – the first new class of inductees since 2016. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation has selected nine individuals for induction in the IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame Class of 2024 – the first new class of inductees since 2016.

Inductees include Ray D’Alessio, IVCC Class of 1989; Robert Eschbach, IVCC Class of 1972; Kim “Howard” Johnson, IVCC Class of 1975, Jason Kotecki, IVCC Class of 1996; Dr. Holly Novak, IVCC Class of 1974; Dr. Kim Novak, IVCC Class of 1972; John Ossola, LPO Class of 1960, Richard “Rick” Sipovic, IVCC Class of 1972, and William Uebel, LPO Class of 1949.

The induction ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. The ceremony is open to the public. A dessert reception will follow the ceremony in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC 124/125.

The event will be live streamed on IVCC’s YouTube page, and a video will be available after the event on IVCC’s Hall of Fame webpage.

Live stream link: https://www.youtube.com/live/CY4_TMIeSAw

Video link: https://www.ivcc.edu/halloffame

D’Alessio is an award-winning broadcaster. He was the starting placekicker for IVCC and Eastern Illinois University and kicked the decisive field goal that secured IVCC a spot in the 1987 Midwest Bowl Championship.

Eschbach was a visionary mayor for the city of Ottawa for 20 years and instrumental in securing IVCC’s first full-service satellite center in Ottawa. He is a founding board member of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and was an IVCC debate champion.

Johnson is a biographer of the comedy phenomenon known as Monty Python, and a nationally recognized authority, author and teacher on improv theater and sketch comedy.

Kotecki, a native of Peru, is a successful entrepreneur; founder of Escape Adulthood, a published author, cartoonist, artist, and keynote speaker.

Dr. Holly Novak is a renowned cardiac surgeon who developed the first cardiac catheterization lab and open-heart surgery program at Bloomington’s OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and is IVCC’s Distinguished Alumnus 2022.

Dr. Kim Novak was one of the youngest and one of the first women in the University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine. She was also the first woman veterinarian in a multicounty area. She is an IVCC Foundation Board director.

Ossola was an LPO basketball player who played in the 1959 National Tournament and later became IVCC Eagles No. 1 superfan for almost 20 years. He was a Korean War veteran.

Sipovic was the voice of Illinois Valley sports, as a WLPO sports broadcaster until he retired after 40 years and as a public address announcer for IVCC football/basketball. He was a 2005 media inductee into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Uebel was a favorite LPO/IVCC sociology instructor and a member of the full-time faculty when IVCC was established. He was social science division chairman for more than 40 years and a U.S. Army veteran and reservist.

For a list of past Hall of Fame inductees, go to https://www.ivcc.edu/alumni/ivcc-lpo.php

For more information, contact Susan Monroe, Alumni & Donor relations coordinator at susan_monroe@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0549.